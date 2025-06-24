Uzbekistan, Mongolia sign MoU to cooperate on energy metering systems

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. The Uzeltexsanoat Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mongolian company Gerege Systems during the Uzbekistan–Mongolia Business Forum held in Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports.

The memorandum outlines cooperation in the implementation, monitoring, and management of electricity and gas metering systems.

Under the agreement, the parties agreed to introduce energy and gas metering systems in Mongolia, leveraging the expertise and experience of Uzbek manufacturers.

This partnership is expected to elevate industrial ties between the two nations and significantly enhance bilateral technological cooperation.

It is worth noting that, at the invitation of the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay the first-ever state visit to Mongolia from June 24 to 25, 2025.