BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Between June 16 and June 20, the 22nd NATO Air Policing Detachment stationed in the Baltic region conducted a series of intercepts in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Trend reports.

NATO fighter aircraft were scrambled a total of seven times to identify and escort military aircraft flying without adherence to standard international aviation protocols.

On June 16, NATO fighters intercepted one SU-24MR and one SU-30SM aircraft flying in international airspace from mainland territories and back. Both aircraft were operating without active onboard transponders, had not filed flight plans, and were not in communication with regional air traffic control. The same day, NATO jets intercepted a TU-134 aircraft flying from Kaliningrad toward mainland airspace. While the aircraft had its transponder on and maintained radio contact, it lacked a pre-filed flight plan.

On June 17, NATO aircraft responded to a TU-142 and two SU-30 aircraft operating in international airspace. None had active transponders, pre-filed flight plans, or radio communication. That day also saw a TU-134 intercepted under similar conditions, with its transponder off and no flight plan filed, though radio contact was maintained. In a separate incident, two SU-24 aircraft flying between Kaliningrad and international airspace were also identified under the same conditions: no transponders, flight plans, or radio contact.

On June 18, NATO air superiority assets were activated in response to a TU-214 platform transiting from Kaliningrad to continental airspace. In contrast to antecedent occurrences, the aircraft exhibited an operational transponder, an officially submitted flight plan, and sustained radio communication protocols. On that same operational day, NATO aerial assets executed an interception of two SU-27 platforms and two SU-30 platforms that were maneuvering in the airspace devoid of transponder signals, pre-filed flight itineraries, or any form of communicative engagement.



On June 19, NATO's aerial surveillance assets executed standard operational sorties over the designated international airspace within the theater of operations.



On June 20, an IL-20 operating from Kaliningrad toward the continental airspace was engaged in an interception maneuver. While the aerial vehicle sustained radio frequency engagement, it lacked a pre-established flight trajectory, and its transponder was deactivated.



All interceptions transpired within the confines of international airspace and were executed in accordance with established NATO air policing protocols, designed to uphold aviation safety and enhance situational awareness within the operational theater.

