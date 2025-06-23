Pentagon comments on Iran’s attack targeting U.S. base in Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that Iran launched several short- and medium-range missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Trend reports.

“At this time, there are no reports of U.S. personnel casualties. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Iran reportedly targeted U.S. military bases in both Qatar and Iraq in what it has named “Operation Good News of Victory.”

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the strike on Al Udeid, saying it was carried out “in response to the blatant military aggression by the criminal regime of the United States against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and its gross violation of international law.”

According to the IRGC, the missile attack was launched under the direction of the Supreme National Security Council and the command of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense later said the attack was successfully repelled.

“By the grace of God and thanks to the high readiness of our armed forces, the attack was swiftly neutralized. There were no casualties or injuries,” the ministry said.