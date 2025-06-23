Kazakhstan states apprehensions over logistics via Iran amid regional military heat-up

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 23. Logistics through Iran is the main risk amid complicated relations with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said at a press conference in the Kazakh Senate, Trend reports.



According to him, the main risk remains logistics, since the only railway route to the south passes through Iran. He also emphasized that the relations between Iran and Israel should not negatively affect Kazakhstan's trade with Iran.

"What can we lose? First of all, we supply food products to Iran, and I don't think the current events will affect this. People need to get food in any case. The country is large," Zhumangarin stressed.



In the first three months of 2025, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran reached $128.9 million.



On the night of June 13, 2025, Israel launched operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel. On June 22, the United States joined the conflict, striking key nuclear sites in Iran.

