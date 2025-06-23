Estonia assists nearly 20 citizens in evacuation from Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Estonia has successfully assisted nearly 20 of its citizens in evacuating from Israel following the recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna confirmed, Trend reports.

According to Tsahkna, one Estonian national was evacuated yesterday as part of a mission organized by the Ukrainian Embassy to Egypt. “This marks the first-ever evacuation cooperation between Estonia and Ukraine,” the Minister said. “I would like to sincerely thank Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the entire Ukrainian diplomatic team for their vital support. My deepest gratitude also goes to our own diplomats and partners for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety of Estonians abroad.”

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to strongly advise against any travel to Israel at this time. Israeli airspace remains closed, and departure is only possible via land border crossings. Estonian citizens currently in the country are urged to stay alert and closely follow the instructions of local authorities.