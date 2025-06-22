Turkmenistan expresses readiness to contribute to peaceful settlement of situation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Turkmenistan has declared its readiness to contribute to the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East, using the entire arsenal of diplomatic tools, Trend reports.

On Sunday, the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The Minister emphasized that Turkmenistan, relying on the status of permanent neutrality, consistently advocates constructive participation in international affairs.

"In this context, the Turkmen side, invariably adhering to the principles of peaceful settlement of international conflicts, confirmed its readiness to join the process of de-escalation in the Middle East, using the maximum possible diplomatic approaches and mechanisms," the statement of the Foreign Ministry says.