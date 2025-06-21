Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Italy evacuates more citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan

21 June 2025
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a second group of Italian nationals and their family members has successfully departed from Iran and reached Azerbaijan, as part of ongoing evacuation operations, Trend reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry said that, at the request of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, assistance was provided to a new convoy that left Tehran early in the morning and arrived in the border city of Astara.

The group of 24 people was supported throughout the journey by the Italian Embassy in Tehran. They were later received by representatives of the Italian Embassy in Baku and are expected to travel on to Italy via the Azerbaijani capital in the coming hours.

This follows the earlier evacuation of 34 individuals who arrived in Italy via Baku earlier this week.

The Ministry also noted that another convoy may depart from Tehran as early as next Monday, depending on developments on the ground.

