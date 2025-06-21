Azerbaijan's spending on air cargo import surges in 5M2025

Azerbaijan transported $3.72 billion worth of cargo by air from January through May this year. While the value saw a sharp increase compared to the same period in 2024, the overall cargo volume dropped significantly. Exports rose in value but fell steeply in volume, while imports surged in value with minimal change in weight.

