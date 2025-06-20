Azerbaijan evaluates its mutual transport service turnover in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's service trade with foreign countries totaled $4.7 billion. Transport services made up $1.2 billion, with 63.1 percent used by non-residents. The surplus in transport services rose by 17.8 percent to $328.3 million, driven by higher exports.
