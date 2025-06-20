Israeli army hits Iran's Defense Innovation and Research Organization headquarters - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The Israeli army struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Tehran, including the headquarters of the Defense Innovation and Research Organization (DIRO) of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

The Israeli side claimed that the Defense Innovation and Research Organization, which was hit by the airstrike, is linked to Iran's nuclear program.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

