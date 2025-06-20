Remittances from France to Azerbaijan show notable rise in 1Q2025

Remittances from France to Azerbaijan surged to nearly $6 million in the first quarter of the year, marking a fourfold increase compared to the same period last year. In contrast, outbound remittances to France declined, while Azerbaijani investments in the French economy saw a slight decrease.

