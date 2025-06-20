Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts III OTS Diaspora Youth Forum (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The III Diaspora Youth Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place in Uzbekistan's Tashkent city, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The forum featured representation from OTS member countries in a 1+2 format—one official delegate and two diaspora youths from each country.

The committee noted that Azerbaijan was represented by Könül Aliyeva from the committee and diaspora youths Ragif Zeynalov from Kazakhstan and Aynur Asadova from Kyrgyzstan.

In her address, Konul Aliyeva underscored the pivotal alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the robust advancement of collaborative initiatives within the diaspora sector. She underscored that the Memorandum of Understanding executed in December 2022 between Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Diaspora Engagement and the Committee on Interethnic Relations and International Friendship under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan has catalyzed novel avenues for synergistic collaboration and produced substantive outcomes.



Subsequent to the oration, a visual presentation elucidating the collaborative synergies between the committee and the OTS was disseminated.

During the forum, a meeting was held with Kakhramon Sariev, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Committee on Interethnic Relations and Issues of Fellow Countrymen Abroad. Sariev expressed his satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan.

Later, participants engaged in experience sharing and discussions on future cooperation led by Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary-General of the OTS, and project director Ali Çiviler.

Following the meeting, memorial gifts were presented to Kakhramon Sariev and the OTS on behalf of the committee.

The forum ended with an excursion for the youth participants and received extensive coverage on local television channels.

