Kazakhstan to develop pharmaceuticals and medical device manufacturing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of developing the country’s pharmaceutical industry and domestic production of medical devices during an exhibition of leading medical device manufacturers, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the event, it was announced that construction began in May 2025 on a factory to produce the innovative ALEM device. Developed by Kazakh engineers and doctors at the UMC Heart Center, the device aims to tackle a major challenge in transplantology—the limited time for preserving the viability of donor organs.

Also showcased was IHT Central Asia LLP, which produces coronary stents and balloon catheters through technology transfer from Spain’s Iberhospitex S.A., supporting treatment of coronary heart disease.

Pharmaceutical complex Eira Med was presented as an active participant in import substitution and medical technology transfer from the EU and the US.

The President was also introduced to Kazecotech’s achievements, a scientific and technical enterprise that has manufactured over 250 prostheses meeting world-class standards and provided 500 people with customized Ottobock wheelchairs in the past three years.

