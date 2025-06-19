Kyrgyzstan, Russia's Aluminum Association explore co-op opportunities

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev discussed cooperation opportunities with the Chairwoman of the Russian Aluminum Association, Irina Kazovskaya, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The meeting, which also included leaders from Russia's RUSAL, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, focused on innovative aluminum projects being implemented in Russia and internationally. These projects involve advanced aluminum solutions widely used in the construction of bridges, roads, and metal structures.

In addition to project presentations, the parties explored broad prospects for the development of the aluminum industry and discussed potential areas for collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and the Aluminum Association. The talks concluded with an agreement to organize a business mission of the Aluminum Association to Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

On the sidelines of the forum, Amangeldiev also met with representatives of Ruschem, including Marina Bortova, Deputy General Director for Government Relations. Their discussions centered on Ruschem's interest and potential participation in chemical industry projects within Kyrgyzstan.