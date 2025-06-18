Azerbaijani diaspora holds photo expo on multiculturalism in Spanish Barcelona (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ A photo exhibition titled "Colors of Azerbaijan: Land of Multiculturalism" has opened in the historic Palau Dalmases palace in Barcelona, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The exhibition was held within the framework of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" with the support of the above committee and organized by the Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona (ASB) and the Azerbaijan House of Barcelona.

Representatives from Barcelona's cultural ecosystem, including visual artists, creative designers, photographers, musicians, and community members, convened for the inaugural ceremony.



The primary objective of the exhibition is to disseminate Azerbaijan's extensive cultural patrimony and multifaceted religious and ethnic tapestry to the global audience via artistic expression.

The landscapes and people of Azerbaijan presented through the lens of the young and talented photographer Etibar Jafarov shed light on the main theme of the exhibition, reflecting the country's multicultural values. As part of the exhibition, photographer Etibar Jafarov donated his book titled "Land of Multiculturalism" to the Barcelona Book House.

A lecture on "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan" was given at the exhibition by Dimitris Kazarnovskis, a doctor of political sciences and a member of the German Journalists Association (DVPJ).

