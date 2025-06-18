Azerbaijan's agrarian sector jacks up in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s agricultural output totaled 3.7 billion manat ($2.19 billion) in January–May 2025. Livestock made up 2.8 billion manat ($1.68 billion) and crops 867.2 million manat ($511.65 million). Production grew 1.5 percent compared to last year.
