Kyrgyzstan, China sign bilateral agreements following presidents' talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 17. A series of bilateral agreements to strengthen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China were signed following a meeting between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and President of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the “Central Asia–China” meeting in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The following documents were signed as a result of the meeting:

- Exchange Letter between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of China on the implementation of the project "Provision of Specialized Equipment for the Water Resources Service Unit under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan";

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan and the National Development and Reform Commission of China on the joint establishment of a China–SCO Member State Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Center (Kyrgyzstan);

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the processing industry between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China;

- Agreement on Cooperation in border health and quarantine between the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and the General Administration of Customs of China;

- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz National Information Agency “Kabar” and China Media Group;

- Memorandum of Understanding on news cooperation between the publishing house “Slovo Kyrgyzstana” and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

In the course of the discussions, the two heads of state articulated their perspectives on the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of Kyrgyz-Chinese bilateral relations, while also deliberating on methodologies to enhance their multifaceted strategic collaboration.

