Central Asian tourist inflows boost Azerbaijan’s tourism sector growth in 5M2025
Tourist arrivals from Central Asian countries to Azerbaijan increased by over 20 percent in May, with nearly 18,000 visitors recorded. This growth contributed to a rise in total foreign visitor numbers to 200,000 for the month, reflecting steady gains in the country’s tourism sector.
