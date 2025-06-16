Kazakhstan, China's SEG discuss major coal-to-gas chemical plant project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Li Wei, Chairman of China’s Shandong Energy Group Co. (SEG), to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, including plans for a joint coal-to-gas chemical plant in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The project, to be located in the Karaganda region, aims to produce up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually from coal. It is expected to boost Kazakhstan’s coal chemical industry, generate approximately 1,500 permanent jobs, diversify the economy, promote new technologies, and enhance the country’s export capacity.

Bektenov emphasized the Kazakh government’s commitment to expanding mutually beneficial ties with China across various economic sectors, including coal chemistry.

Li Wei highlighted SEG’s interest in investing in Kazakhstan and developing this promising industrial area. The company is a major player in China’s energy sector, with extensive experience in coal and coal chemical production. SEG leads China in manufacturing coal-based products such as methanol and urea and operates 608 subsidiaries across China and 17 other countries.

Following their discussions, both sides reaffirmed their dedication to ongoing constructive dialogue and the implementation of their joint plans.