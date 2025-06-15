AZAL operated its first flight to Türkiye’s Çukurova International Airport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, successfully operated its inaugural direct flight today, June 15, from Baku to Türkiye’s new Çukurova International Airport, located near the cities of Adana and Mersin, Trend reports.

Flights on the new route will be performed twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. These flights will provide additional convenience not only for passengers traveling to Adana and Mersin but also for those visiting nearby regions.

Before departure, a ceremonial event was held for passengers in Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The aircraft was warmly welcomed upon its arrival at Çukurova International Airport, where sweets were presented to passengers.

AZAL’s new route further strengthens air transport links between the two brotherly countries.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website www.azal.az, the airline’s mobile app, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited travel agencies.