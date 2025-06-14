Iran confirms loss of two more generals in wake of Israeli action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Two high-ranking Iranian military officers have been killed following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Trend reports via the Center for Communication and Information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.

According to the information, General Mehdi Rabbani, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces General Staff for Operations, and General Gholamreza Mehrabi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces General Staff for Information, were killed in the Israeli attack.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III, firing over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attack caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.