Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore new avenues for expanding co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov within the framework of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit in Khankendi on July 3, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the sides talked about the role and significance of mutual visits and high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and further development of bilateral ties.

The sides discussed issues of regional security, cooperation within international organizations, as well as the Caspian Sea.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on possibilities of expanding cooperation in the economy, trade, energy, transportation, humanitarian, and cultural spheres.

Both sides expressed solidarity that the traditional friendly and brotherly ties historically established between the peoples will be further developed based on partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.