Croatia assumes vice-chair position at global development financing conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Croatia was elected as one of the vice-chair countries at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development held in Seville, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, representing Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, chaired the plenary session and highlighted Croatia’s evolving role on the international stage.

The minister highlighted that Croatia achieved a record development aid of nearly 165 million euros in 2023, with further growth according to OECD data, and actively supports the countries of Southeast Europe on their path towards the EU.

He especially underlined the donation of 6 million euros to the GAVI Vaccine Alliance until 2030, through which Croatia contributes to vaccinating 500 million children and saving millions of lives worldwide, as well as strong support for Ukraine through humanitarian aid and demining efforts.

Croatia remains committed to joint efforts to build a fairer, safer, and more sustainable world for all.

