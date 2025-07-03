Kazakhstan taps Chinese expertise for advanced grain and feed mill projects

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s North region

Beijing Guancheng Shenghua Investment, a Chinese company specializing in industrial and agricultural development, has shown interest in building a grain elevator and feed mill in the North Kazakhstan region. The proposal was discussed during a meeting between regional governor Gauyez Nurmukhambetov and the company’s chairman, Ma Yunhu.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register