Kazakhstan taps Chinese expertise for advanced grain and feed mill projects
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s North region
Beijing Guancheng Shenghua Investment, a Chinese company specializing in industrial and agricultural development, has shown interest in building a grain elevator and feed mill in the North Kazakhstan region. The proposal was discussed during a meeting between regional governor Gauyez Nurmukhambetov and the company’s chairman, Ma Yunhu.
