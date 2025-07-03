Iran reopens majority of airports, resumes airspace operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Iranian authorities have announced the reopening of most airports across the country and the full resumption of its airspace operations, Trend reports.

According to an official statement by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, along with airports in the northern, eastern, western, and southern regions, have fully resumed operations and are ready to provide all services.

The statement reveals that both domestic and international flights are now permitted at all airports except Isfahan and Tabriz, which remain closed from 05:00 to 18:00 local time.