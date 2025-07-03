Uzbekistan sees surge in mineral water production in 5M2025

In the first five months of 2025, Uzbekistan saw a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase in natural mineral water production, reaching 491 million liters. This continues a steady growth trend from 214.9 million liters in 2023 and 331.1 million liters in 2024, according to the National Committee on Statistics.

