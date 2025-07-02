Bir ecosystem strengthens its position with Birmarket, the country’s largest e-commerce platform

Bir ecosystem, the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in the Caucasus region, continues to expand with the rebranding of its leading online shopping platform. Umico, trusted by over 2 million customers, now operates under the new brand name Birmarket, bringing a new era to online retail in Azerbaijan. Birmarket offers thousands of products across dozens of categories, including electronics, home appliances, personal care items, beauty products, home goods, leisure, and entertainment.

More than just product variety, Birmarket stands out for the convenience and accessibility it provides. Customers can choose to have their orders delivered directly to their doorsteps via courier or collect them at more than 850 “Al-apar” pickup points across the country. With up to 24-month installment plans, deferred payments, and instant credit options, Birmarket creates unlimited shopping opportunities, enabling customers to easily purchase the products they desire.

As part of the rebranding, starting from July 1, 2025, the Umico mobile app is being gradually updated to Birmarket. Users simply need to update the app to continue accessing their existing accounts, orders, and loyalty programs with no changes or disruptions.

Farid Mammadov, CEO of Bir ecosystem, shared his thoughts on this milestone: “We began our journey with a strong foundation—Umico, the country’s first online marketplace. But in a short span of time, we didn’t just grow, we transformed. We evolved into one of the key pillars in our country’s customer experience value chain. Now operating as Birmarket, this platform continues to be a driving force behind that transformation. But Birmarket is more than just an e-commerce platform, it’s a seamless, unified experience that adds value to people’s daily lives by bringing together shopping, bonuses and a range of services all in one place.”

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands — Birbank, Birmarket, m10, and MilliÖn — under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by partnering with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program, and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem — Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment, and Unified credit platform — to deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective, and secure services to customers.