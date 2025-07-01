Flights bound for the UAE diverted to Baku Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1.Two flights en route to the United Arab Emirates were diverted and landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a temporary restriction of airspace over Iranian territory.

The captain of an Air Arabia flight operating the Moscow–Sharjah route submitted a request for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The Airbus A320 aircraft successfully landed at 19:43 local time.

At the same time, a FlyDubai scheduled flight on the Baku–Dubai route was forced to return after takeoff at 18:14. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 19:30 local time.

It should be noted that Baku Airport continues to operate in full normal mode, ensuring the reception and ground handling of aircraft in accordance with international aviation safety standards.