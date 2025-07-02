Uzbekistan firms its status as Central Asia’s economic hub pre-ECO summit in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 3-4, the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will unfold in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, and this event will be a feather in the cap of regional partnership development. Among the member states, Uzbekistan stands out as one of the most active and key participants in the organization in recent years.

Uzbekistan hopped on the ECO bandwagon in 1992, but for quite a stretch, it played the wallflower, staying on the sidelines. The situation changed after 2016, when large-scale reforms were launched under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The new policy of openness, expansion of foreign economic ties, and regional integration enabled Tashkent to take a more active role on the international stage.

A shining example of this burgeoning activity was Uzbekistan taking the reins of ECO in 2022. During that year, the country organized more than 25 events at various levels - from sectoral forums to strategic sessions. The highlight was the 16th ECO Summit, held in November 2023 in Tashkent. The agenda included trade, investment, transport, energy, and environmental issues. Uzbekistan introduced a number of initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation within the organization - from creating new transport corridors to digitalizing logistics and supporting green energy.

Today, Uzbekistan’s economic role in ECO is really on the rise, making waves and turning heads. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, with a population exceeding 37 million and a GDP of over $115 billion. By the end of 2024, trade volume with ECO countries reached around $12 billion. Key partners include Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, with growing ties to Iran, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

In excess of 5,000 corporate entities with financial backing from ECO nations are duly registered within the jurisdiction of Uzbekistan. In the preceding triennium, capital influx from these nations surpassed the $5 billion threshold. Uzbekistan presents collaborative opportunities for stakeholders in synergistic ventures within designated free economic zones and technoparks, alongside sectors such as agro-processing, textiles, construction, and the food industry.



A pivotal focus continues to be the advancement of digital commerce. In the year 2021, the Chief Executive of Uzbekistan put forth a proposition for the establishment of a revitalized trade accord within the Economic Cooperation Organization, emphasizing the elimination of impediments, the digitization of customs protocols, and the integration of electronic commerce. A proposal was put forth to initiate an ECO Trade, Investment, and Innovation Center in Tashkent, leveraging synergies with UNIDO and the SPECA program. These initiatives are presently in deliberation among the constituent member states.

Alongside economic growth, Uzbekistan emphasizes transport connectivity as a foundation for regional development. The country occupies a key geographic position—at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East - making it a natural transit hub and logistic bridge between major markets.

Government ministries stress that transport costs in Central Asia can reach up to 50% of the final product price - nearly five times the global average. This situation requires urgent solutions, as efficient transport corridors are not just desirable but essential.

Tashkent actively develops routes with access to the Indian Ocean via Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan. Special attention is given to corridors such as "Central Asia – Afghanistan – Pakistan," "Central Asia – Afghanistan – Iran," and "Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran". These routes significantly expand export opportunities, reduce logistics costs, and diversify supplies. For most ECO countries without sea access, establishing modern transport links is critical.

Understanding the importance of efficient logistics, Uzbekistan initiated the creation of a Digital Transport and Customs Office within ECO. The project has already received support from member states and aims to implement electronic platforms, simplify procedures, and accelerate deliveries. In line with this, there was a proposal to grant Samarkand International Airport the status of an ECO aviation hub, to unify air routes across the region.

Infrastructure enhancement is intricately linked to the sustainability framework. The desiccation of the Aral Sea, coupled with the ramifications of climate change and the escalating crisis of water scarcity, necessitates synergistic collaboration across regional stakeholders. Uzbekistan engages proactively in ECO environmental initiatives aimed at optimizing hydric resource management and addressing the challenges of desertification.



In 2021, Tashkent put forth a proposition to establish an ECO Regional Center for Green Technologies, thereby reaffirming its dedication to propelling the ecological agenda forward and pursuing contemporary solutions for sustainable regional development.

Among promising projects is the initiative to produce and export green hydrogen along the Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan route. This direction could transform the region into a future supplier of clean energy to Europe and the Middle East. Uzbekistan also actively participates in forming the ECO regional energy market (ECO-REM) and has proposed creating a Green Technology Center.

A key initiative was the proposal to establish a Council of ECO Energy Ministers - a coordination platform able to align national interests in energy and water resources. Moreover, projects to build solar and wind power plants with investors from Turkey, Iran, and other ECO countries show that the green energy course has not only declarative but practical significance.

Expectations for the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi are high. Uzbekistan has already outlined its priorities: developing green energy, enhancing transport connectivity, supporting small businesses, digitalizing trade, and developing sustainable agriculture. The long-term strategic document "ECO-2035," proposed by Tashkent, will also be discussed. All this not only strengthens Uzbekistan’s involvement in ECO activities but effectively positions it as one of the organization’s key drivers.

Thus, Uzbekistan’s role in ECO today is not just a drop in the bucket; it goes far beyond merely going through the motions. It is a country that not only proposes practical solutions but also shapes the agenda, uniting regional states around pressing challenges. Uzbekistan is hitting the ground running as a hub for fresh ideas, transport routes, and political-economic strategies - all while the spotlight shines brighter on Central Asia as a goldmine for investment, logistics ventures, and sustainable growth. The upcoming summit in Khankendi is expected to confirm this status and set long-term guidelines for the further evolution of ECO.