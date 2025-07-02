Kazakhstan, Moldova set to strengthen political and economic cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, and discussed deepening political and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed mutual commitment to deepening bilateral partnership based on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. A practical demonstration of these intentions was Chișinău’s decision to open an Embassy of Moldova in Kazakhstan. The event was noted for its historic significance, affirming the mutual desire to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues concerning Kazakh-Moldovan relations, including priority areas in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as the calendar of joint events for the current year.

Furthermore, Minister Nurtleu emphasized that, thanks to the political will of the heads of state, Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation has gained new momentum in recent years.

“Kazakhstan and Moldova share traditionally close relations based on trust and mutual respect, which allows us to steadily develop our ties in all spheres,” said Nurtleu.

Particular attention was given to expanding trade and economic cooperation. In this context, both ministers highlighted the coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and proposed holding its next meeting shortly.

Moreover, they welcomed the record 75 percent increase in bilateral trade in 2024 and outlined steps to ensure a stable and positive trajectory going forward. The ministers also agreed to make joint efforts to identify new opportunities in agriculture, transportation, industrial cooperation, as well as in the digital and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Later the same day, the ministers participated in the official opening of the Moldovan embassy in Astana.