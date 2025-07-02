Serbia’s FM and Czech envoy talk EU integration steps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić held talks with the Special Envoy of the Czech Republic for the Western Balkans, Edita Hrdá, about the current situation in the region, Serbia’s European integration process, as well as key issues of mutual interest, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Đurić emphasized that the relations between Serbia and the Czech Republic are characterized by strong partnership and mutual respect.

The head of Serbian diplomacy expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for its support to Serbia in the European integration process and reiterated that membership in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic goal and the most effective mechanism for improving institutions, the rule of law, and the living standards of citizens.

Đurić informed his interlocutor about the situation of the Serbian and non-Albanian population in Kosovo and Metohija, pointing out the consequences of unilateral actions by the provisional institutions in Pristina, which lead to escalating tensions on the ground. In this context, he expressed the expectation that the Czech Republic, as a reliable partner within the European Union, will continue to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and preserving peace and stability.

Regarding regional cooperation, the minister stressed the importance of regional initiatives in which Serbia actively participates with the goal of improving economic connectivity, freedom of movement of people, goods, and capital, as well as strengthening stability in the region. He pointed out that these processes are complementary to European integration and contribute to preparing the countries of the region for EU membership.

Minister Đurić also highlighted the importance of preserving stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing that Serbia, as a signatory of the Dayton Agreement and a neighboring country, has a special responsibility and interest in Bosnia and Herzegovina remaining stable and functional.

Furthermore, Đurić underlined the growing role of the Czech Republic as an important economic partner and investor in the Republic of Serbia and expressed confidence that Czech investments will further expand into various sectors, thereby further strengthening bilateral economic relations. In this context, he invited the Czech Republic to actively participate in the specialized exhibition Expo 2027 as an opportunity for further networking and promoting the cooperation potential.

