Azerbaijan's revenues from electricity export to Georgia hit new heights in 4M2025
In the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 450.9 million kWh of electricity to Georgia, generating $25.7 million in revenue. This marks an 8.9 percent increase in volume and a 23 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.
