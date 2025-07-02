Azerbaijan's revenues from electricity export to Georgia hit new heights in 4M2025

In the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 450.9 million kWh of electricity to Georgia, generating $25.7 million in revenue. This marks an 8.9 percent increase in volume and a 23 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.

