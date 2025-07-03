Submit Your Tax Declarations for Free with “SİMA İmza”!

Individual entrepreneurs can now submit their tax declarations for free using the SİMA digital signature.

Starting from the current reporting period (July 1–20), it is now possible to submit various tax declarations — such as simplified tax, income tax, and profit tax — through the Internet Tax Administration with the “SİMA İmza.” To do this, the following steps should be taken:

Visit the website: new.e-taxes.gov.az

Click on the "Login" button

Select "SİMA İmza" as the login method

Scan the QR code on the screen using the “SİMA İmza” mobile app

Once these steps are completed, entrepreneurs can access their personal cabinets and carry out tax operations online.

Note: As part of a current promotional offer, individual entrepreneurs can obtain the new-generation “SİMA” digital signature free of charge. Entrepreneurs who register in the “SİMA İmza” app using the promo code 6AYPULSUZ(“6 months free”) will not be charged any subscription fees for the next 6 months. (More details in the blog: https://sima.az/az/blog/19)

The integration of the “SİMA İmza” into the Internet Tax Administration began in 2023. So far, access to over 80 tax services has been made available for individual entrepreneurs. The integration is also in process for legal entities and government organizations.

About “SİMA İmza”

“SİMA” is a new-generation digital signature developed in 2022 by “AzInTelecom,” one of the companies of AZCON Holding. The “SİMA İmza” app has been downloaded over 4.2 million times. With SİMA, financial costs are reduced, and time loss is eliminated. There is no need to visit any customer service centres or use physical devices to obtain a digital signature. Simply download the “SİMA İmza” mobile app to your smartphone and register once — all without leaving your place.

For more information:

Tel.: 157

Email: sima.az