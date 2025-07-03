Azerbaijan’s trade with Uzbekistan sees explosive threefold growth

Photo: Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan

In the first five months of 2024, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan surged by 3.1 times, reaching $126.3 million, with exports increasing by 84.1% and imports growing by over threefold. This significant boost in trade is highlighted by Uzbekistan’s entry into the top destinations for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, reflecting strengthened economic ties between the two countries.

