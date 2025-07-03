Azerbaijan’s trade with Uzbekistan sees explosive threefold growth
Photo: Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan
In the first five months of 2024, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan surged by 3.1 times, reaching $126.3 million, with exports increasing by 84.1% and imports growing by over threefold. This significant boost in trade is highlighted by Uzbekistan’s entry into the top destinations for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, reflecting strengthened economic ties between the two countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy