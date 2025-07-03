Azerbaijan revitalizes Khojavend tanker with successful major overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The AZCON Holding's ASCO tanker Khojavend was put back into service following a major overhaul, Trend reports.

As part of the overhaul, the underwater and surface parts of the tanker, as well as the decks, were cleaned and painted. Steering, main, and auxiliary engines, pumps, and boilers were fully inspected, and necessary parts were repaired.

Also, body welding, pipelaying, electrical installation, and insulation works were performed on the tanker. Lifting devices, as well as rescue and firefighting equipment, were also adjusted.

The communication and electroradionavigation systems of the ship “ Khojavend” were also repaired, and faulty spare parts were replaced with new ones. Modern NAVTEX equipment, electronic chart (ECDIS), radar, magnetic compass, gyrocompass, and Laq speed meter were installed on the ship.

In addition, the personnel living quarters, sanitary facilities, and canteen were updated.

Following the repair, the tanker successfully passed sea trials, made its maiden voyage to the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi.

The vessel “ Khojavend”, with a length of 141.9 meters and a width of 16.84 meters, has a carrying capacity of 8,000 tons.