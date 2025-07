Photo: Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Businesstex JV sewing factory, a joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek enterprise in Khankendi, to review its operations.

Then President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a sincere conversation with the workers of the sewing factory.

Trend presents this footage: