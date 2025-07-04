Uzbekistan, Afghanistan engage in dialogue on economic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. Uzbekistan is advancing efforts to deepen economic ties with Afghanistan through trade and infrastructure cooperation, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

During the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The leaders discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, logistics, energy, and other sectors. They expressed satisfaction with the current pace of development in bilateral relations, particularly the growing trade turnover and increase in the number of joint ventures.

President Mirziyoyev highlighted recent developments, including the opening of Uzbek trading houses in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif in May, and the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement in June. He stressed the importance of boosting cross-border trade, improving related infrastructure, and launching joint projects in key sectors such as mining, textiles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and agricultural processing.

Special focus was placed on accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Afghan Railway project. Once completed, the railway is expected to become a critical component in the transport corridor linking Central and South Asia.