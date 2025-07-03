U.S. appoints new Chargé d’Affaires to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A new Charge d'Affaires of the US in Azerbaijan has been appointed, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Baku.

According to information, Amy Carlon has been appointed to this position.

Amy Carlon assumed duties as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 23, 2025. She is a member of the Senior Foreign Service at the U.S. Department of State.

Amy served as the Director of the Foreign Service Institute’s Political Training Division from June 2022 to August 2024. Other recent assignments include the Deputy Director of the Office of Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands in the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs (2020-2022) and Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece (2016-2019). She also served overseas in Indonesia, Austria, and Russia, and domestically in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Bureau of Global Talent Management, and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Amy joined the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer in 1999 after earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. In June 2020, she completed a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University.