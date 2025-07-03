President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Khankendi Congress Center (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Khankendi Congress Center, Trend reports.

Equipped with modern technical facilities, the Congress Center covers an area of 6,500 square meters. It features event halls accommodating 600 people in a theatrical setup and 350 in a banquet setup, as well as meeting rooms, conference rooms, and other multi-purpose spaces.

Combining modern design with national architectural traditions, the Center’s building offers extensive opportunities for hosting congresses, conferences, seminars, business meetings, and other nationally and internationally significant events. In its initial phase of operation, the Khankendi Congress Center has provided 12 permanent jobs, 8 of which are held by residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and other territories liberated from occupation.

With its high functionality and modern design, the Khankendi Congress Center is one of the key projects contributing to the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Will be updated