U.S. congressional staff delegation visits Latvia to boost strategic defense, economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A delegation of U.S. Congressional staff visited Latvia from July 1 through 3, 2025, as part of a broader tour of the Baltic States and held talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between countries, Trend reports.

The negotiations focused on defense, economic cooperation, and regional security issues.

On July 1, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andžejs Viļumsons met with the delegation to discuss key areas of Latvian–U.S. cooperation. Topics included defense industry collaboration, innovation, energy, and the shared commitment to regional stability.

Viļumsons underscored the importance of the close partnership between Latvia and the United States and expressed gratitude for consistent U.S. support for Latvia’s security. “We value our strong defense ties and are equally committed to expanding our economic dialogue, particularly in emerging sectors like technology and energy,” he said.

The delegation also met with Ivars Lasis, Under-Secretary of State and Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the long-term priorities of Latvian–U.S. collaboration, especially in defense and national security.

Further discussions on regional and global security challenges took place with Ilze Milta, National Security Adviser to the President, and Edvīns Severs, Foreign Affairs Adviser. The parties also reviewed the outcomes of the recent NATO Summit in The Hague and Latvia’s contributions to regional defense efforts.

A separate session with Jānis Sārts, Director of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, focused on countering disinformation and strengthening the information space.

In addition to high-level meetings, the delegation visited the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia, gaining historical context on Latvia’s resilience and strategic importance.

Their program also includes a visit to Ādaži military base to meet with U.S. troops stationed in Latvia, as well as a tour of Edge Autonomy, a Latvian company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles. Meetings are also scheduled with members of the Saeima (Parliament), officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Defence.