Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agree to hold regular dialogue and coordinate transport policy with neighboring countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to maintain regular dialogue and jointly work on coordinating their transport policies with neighboring countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“We also had an in-depth discussion on the transport and logistics sector, taking into account both current capacities and future projects that will lead to the creation of a more extensive and diversified transport infrastructure in Central Asia, with a route across the Caspian to Azerbaijan and further westward,” the head of state noted.

“We agreed to continue coordinating our projects not only bilaterally, to ensure our infrastructures are prepared to handle large volumes of cargo, but also multilaterally – to engage in regular dialogue and joint work on transport policy coordination with neighboring countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.