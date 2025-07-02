Uzbekistan proposes ECO investment fund to boost infrastructure projects

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vahabov, has proposed to establish an ECO investment fund to support the joint production of infrastructure projects, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He made the remark during the 6th ECO Business Forum on “Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO region.”

According to him, the fund can become a financing tool for launching industrial zones, logistics hubs, and processing plants. Vakhabov also suggested initiating an annual economic forum and commodity fair of ECO countries on a rotating basis.

The official noted that this would allow systematic development of B2B formats, presenting export potential and stimulating direct investments.

In addition, Vakhabov proposed to intensify the development and practical implementation of the ECO platform covering electronic certification, logistics, customs procedures, and settlements, which is especially important for ensuring the participation of small and medium-sized businesses in foreign trade.