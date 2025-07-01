Virginia hosts 2nd US-Azerbaijani Youth Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The second US-Azerbaijani Youth Forum, titled "EmpowerNext: Uniting Youth for Tomorrow’s Leadership," was held at George Mason University in Virginia, US, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The two-day forum was orchestrated with the backing of the State Committee, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan House located in Alexandria, Virginia, and with logistical facilitation from the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF), headquartered in New York.

The event brought together students from 37 universities across 23 US states, academics, prominent members of the Azerbaijani community, representatives of the state committee, and staff from the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.

The forum sought to enhance synergies among the Azerbaijani diaspora youth in the United States, advocate for the propagation of national and spiritual ethos, and establish a conduit for their proposals and innovative initiatives.



The initiative emphasized the cultivation of leadership competencies and the empowerment of youth to serve as effective ambassadors for Azerbaijan on the international stage.



Facilitated by the esteemed Vice President of the Azerbaijan House in Virginia, Nigar Ibrahimova, alongside the distinguished President of the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California, Nurlan Shukur, the event commenced with the ceremonial rendering of the national anthems of both Azerbaijan and the United States. This was subsequently succeeded by a poignant minute of silence, paying homage to the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The head of the Azerbaijan House in Virginia, Sevda Tahirli, delivered a welcoming speech, expressing her joy at holding such a significant event.

She noted that this initiative, launched last year, has become an important platform for the development, integration, and strengthening of ties among young people.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev welcomed participants and shared insights on the committee’s work and implemented projects.

He spoke about the diaspora policies led by President of Azeraijan Ilham Aliyev, and emphasized that significant progress has been made in the development and strengthening of the Azerbaijani diaspora. E. Aliyev noted that one of the key directions of this policy is the special attention and care shown toward Azerbaijani youth living abroad. The Deputy Chairman also highlighted the importance of organizing such events to allow our youth to express themselves in the social, cultural, and intellectual spheres in America.

He pointed out that Azerbaijanis, while integrating into American society, also preserve their national identity. He emphasized that the forum created many opportunities for diaspora youth.

He thanked everyone involved, especially the Azerbaijan House in Virginia, for organizing the forum.

First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US Toghrul Aliyev underlined the forum’s importance, stressing that Azerbaijani youth in the United States preserve and promote the culture, language, and values ​​of their homeland while benefiting from the opportunities and experiences of their home country.

He indicated the importance of such meetings in strengthening solidarity and establishing new friendships.

Leyla Aslanova, head of the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation, praised the forum and its discussions, expressing confidence that such events will strengthen US-Azerbaijani ties, and wished success to the participants.

George Mason University professor Sevil Suleymani welcomed participants and expressed her satisfaction that such a significant event was held at her university.

Kanan Mammadov, organizer of the first forum, was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the committee.

After speeches, the participants joined two panel discussions: “Wisdom Meets Ambition: Empowering Youth Through Intergenerational Collaboration” and “Building Global Connections: Empowering Youth Abroad”, focusing on mentorship and international cooperation.

A training session titled “Developing Personal Resilience as a Youth Leader” followed in the afternoon.

The cultural program featured performances by kamancha player Toghrul Orujov and DJ Zaur, followed by the traditional "Yalli" dance symbolizing national unity.

On the second day, a career-building training was led by professional coach and founder of “Love Your Life. Transformative Coaching,” Leyla Novruz. Participants gained practical skills in goal setting, personal development, and long-term strategy with interactive activities and discussions.

An intellectual brain-ring quiz hosted by Nurlan Shukur included over 30 youth across six teams, with the "4+1" team winning the competition and receiving awards.

Throughout both days of the forum, videos were shown about diaspora youth projects such as “Together”, “History Lesson,” “Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” and the “Diaspora Youth Summer Camp.”

To recall, the first US-Azerbaijani Youth Forum was held in 2024 at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., playing a key role in increasing civic engagement and organizational skills among Azerbaijani youth.

