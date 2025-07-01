Social media and AI tools challenge traditional education models, ECO expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Social networks, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are a challenge to educational models, the president of the ECO Institute of Education, Mehmet Akif Kirecci, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session “High Perspectives: The Role of Youth in Regional Development” at the Youth Forum in Aghdam.

"These tools offer great opportunities to involve young people in education. We should try to highlight the most capable young people. It is impossible to build a successful future without education. Education of young people and their awareness of world events are of paramount importance," he added.

According to him, young people are very good at building ties of friendship and relationships.

He noted that education covers every aspect of human life.

"In the last two years, we have faced the problems of modern education. The models of education show that it is formed based on the peculiarities of each country. We must accelerate our work in this direction," he said.