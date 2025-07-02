Kazakhstan narrates good digitalization co-op prospects with Azerbaijan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have good prospects for cooperation in the field of digitalization, the head of the office of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan Asan Zhakishev told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th ECO Business Forum on the topic "Investment and Trade Promotion as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development in the ECO region", Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has advantages in the field of digitalization, and we call on the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to develop this area more actively. Digital solutions simplify governance, improve the quality of life of citizens, and open up new opportunities for cooperation. Therefore, in this area, I see prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," he also said.

According to Zhakishev, positive dynamics can be confidently noted in trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan.

"We traditionally cooperate in such key sectors as the food industry, agro-industrial complex, and energy. At the same time, incentives are emerging for the development of new areas, especially in the IT sector," he pointed out.

Zhakishev added that today's ECO forum is an effective platform for discussing all pressing issues.

