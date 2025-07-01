Kyrgyzstan updates securities law to lure foreign investors
Photo: The Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
President Sadyr Japarov has signed a new law aimed at modernizing Kyrgyzstan’s securities market and attracting more investment. The legislation introduces tools for issuing green and international bonds, simplifies the entry of foreign issuers, and strengthens investor protections.
