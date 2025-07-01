First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interparliamentary forum inaugurated (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The opening ceremony of the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum was held in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, on July 1, with the participation of speakers and MPs from the legislative bodies of both countries, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

In her opening remarks, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, described the forum as a vital event for the parliaments of the two countries.

She emphasized that this is the first time such an event has been held by the Azerbaijani Parliament with the legislative body of any other country.

Emphasizing the great services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in deepening relations between the two peoples and countries, Gafarova said that Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent, inaugurated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Uzbekistan in 2022, serves not only as a testament to the value placed on the services of the National Leader, but also as proof of the Uzbek people’s respect for his personality.

Highlighting the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the speaker noted that today, under the wise leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two states have developed as independent and strong nations in all respects, and that relations between the countries have deepened.

Stressing that Uzbekistan has consistently supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, particularly during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the Second Karabakh War, Gafarova emphasized that the Azerbaijani people felt fraternal support from Uzbekistan during these challenging periods and throughout the post-war recovery.

She underscored that Uzbekistan became the first country to contribute to the restoration of the liberated territories by building a school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, the great son of the Uzbek people, in the liberated city of Fuzuli, at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The speaker portrayed both this school and the light industry enterprise established in the liberated city of Khankendi as symbols of brotherhood and friendship between the two peoples.

Emphasizing the role of parliaments in deepening bilateral and multilateral relations, the speaker noted that this cooperation demonstrates a mutual commitment to strengthening interstate ties and contributing to regional development.

Speaker of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis, Tanzila Narbaeva, described the event not just as an interparliamentary gathering but also as a significant milestone in the history of the development of relations.

She highlighted the significance of the forum in demonstrating a shared commitment to parliamentary values and fostering cooperation between the countries.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the interparliamentary forum will become a vital platform for sincere and constructive exchange of views, the development of shared initiatives, and the implementation of joint programs.

Tanzila Narbaeva also touched upon the strong relationship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and the interparliamentary ties.

Following the speeches of the parliamentary speakers, the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum continued with discussions in sessions.

