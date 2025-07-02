Azerbaijan's trade turnover with ECO countries hits $3.5B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan, being a member of the ECO, has demonstrated its commitment to this organization and has hosted many international conferences so far, the first deputy minister of economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, said at the Business Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Shusha, Trend reports.

He said that Azerbaijan, actively participating in the ECO conferences, has contributed to the achievement of its goals.

The Deputy Minister noted that this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and ECO countries reached $3.5 billion.

