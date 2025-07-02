Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company ramps up sales
Iran’s Nouri Petrochemical Company boosted its product sales to about 528 trillion rials ($878 million) in the first three months of the year. This is a 47 percent increase compared to last year’s 359 trillion rials ($597 million). Sales in the third month alone rose from 150 trillion rials ($249 million) to 200 trillion rials ($333 million).
