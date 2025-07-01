Azerbaijan celebrates graduates of Command-Staff Academic course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A ceremony dedicated to the 25th graduation of the Command-Staff Academic Course of the Military Management Institute was held at the National Defense University, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, delivered a speech and conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other senior officials to the graduates, wished them success in their future military service, and expressed gratitude to the course’s professors and teachers. The Rector emphasized that the training of professional officers following modern requirements is one of the priority tasks set by the Commander-in-Chief to the leadership of the Azerbaijan Army and highlighted that the work ongoing in this direction, including reforms in the military educational system, make a significant contribution to strengthening the combat capability and intellectual potential of the Azerbaijan Army.

Then, Lieutenant Colonel Vusal Abdurrahmanov, who graduated from the "Command and Staff Academic Course" with distinction, was awarded a diploma, an honorary certificate, and a gift.

In his speech, Lieutenant Colonel V. Abdurrahmanov expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the National Defense University and the Military Management Institute, as well as to the teaching staff, for the favorable conditions that enabled effective acquisition of knowledge and practical skills, as well as for the education received. On behalf of the graduates, the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

Following the event, the graduates were awarded diplomas, and a photo was taken.

